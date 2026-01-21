Ukrainian National Accused Of Drug Trafficking Extradited From Germany

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

“The Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office initiated the extradition from the Federal Republic of Germany of a Ukrainian citizen who is being held criminally liable for the illegal acquisition, storage for the purpose of sale, as well as the illegal sale of narcotic drugs, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy (Part 2, Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the statement said.

It is noted that in August 2020, a resident of Shepetivka organized the sale of methadone together with his cohabiting partner. The woman involved two additional acquaintances.

According to the prosecutor's office, the couple repeatedly purchased methadone, stored it at home, and passed it on to their accomplices, who sold the drugs using the so-called“stash” method in Shepetivka and Slavuta.

In October 2023, the man was sentenced to six years' imprisonment with confiscation of property. However, during the consideration of an appeal filed by his defense lawyer, the convicted man left the country while under a preventive measure in the form of bail.

In August last year, the offender was detained in Germany, and on January 14 he was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers at the international border crossing point Krakivets–Korczowa. The extradited individual is currently being held in custody.

