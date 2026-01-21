Trump Withdraws New Tariffs On NATO Allies After Meeting With Secretary General

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday that he will not be levying tariffs on NATO allies that were scheduled to go into effect on Feb 1.

Earlier last week, Trump threatened to impose 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, in an attempt to pressure the countries over Greenland.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” he added.

