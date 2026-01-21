Delhi-NCR Weather On January 22 2026: Foggy Morning, Clouds Build Up, Rain Next Day

Delhi-NCR will remain under a winter spell with dense fog and cloudy skies. According to IMD, January 22 will stay dry with poor morning visibility, while light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected on January 23.

Delhi-NCR will continue to feel the winter chill over the next few days, with foggy mornings, rising cloud cover and a short spell of rain expected mid-week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will remain dry on January 22, while light rain and gusty winds are likely on January 23. Cold mornings and low visibility will remain a concern across the region.

On Thursday, January 22, Delhi is expected to remain dry throughout the day. The morning will begin with dense fog in many parts of the city, especially in low-lying areas and along highways. Visibility may be poor during early hours, affecting road and rail travel.

Friday, January 23, is expected to be the only rainy day of the week for Delhi. IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain across the city. The rain may be accompanied by:



Thunderstorms

Lightning Gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph

These conditions could cause brief traffic slowdowns, dust storms and minor disruptions such as falling branches. The rain spell is expected to be short and not intense. All areas of Delhi, including North, South, East, West Delhi and NCR regions, are likely to see similar weather. Morning fog will continue before rain activity begins later in the day.

Rain activity is expected to end by January 24. However, the sky will remain cloudy and surface winds of 20–30 kmph may make the day feel colder. Fog is likely to return during early morning hours. No rainfall has been predicted for January 24.

From January 25 onwards, Delhi's weather is expected to stabilise. Skies will turn partly cloudy and fog will continue in the mornings. Both January 25 and January 26 are forecast to remain dry.

Minimum temperature: 6°C to 8°C till January 22

After rain: Slight dip expected after January 23

Maximum temperature: 19°C to 26°C through the week

Cold mornings will continue due to fog and surface winds, even as daytime temperatures remain moderate.

A fresh western disturbance will affect north and northwest India. Rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between January 22 and 26. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will also see light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

IMD has advised people to drive carefully during fog, avoid unnecessary early morning travel, dress warmly, and follow official weather updates closely as conditions continue to change.