403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Random Media Debuts 'OPPORTUNITY' A Chaos-Fueled Comedy Crime Caper, Now Available Worldwide On Streaming/VOD
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Random Media announces the debut of OPPORTUNITY the fast-moving comedy-adventure crime caper from filmmaker Rusty Rehl, is now available worldwide on Streaming/VOD. A hilarious indie driven by gritty, hands-on filmmaking from Rehl who serves as the film's writer and director, 'Opportunity' delivers big physical comedy, escalating mishaps, and a relentless“what could possibly go wrong?” momentum, without losing sight of the real stakes beneath the chaos. It's the story of Patrick, a young Idahoan who is living in his van and barely scraping by, but dreams of buying a home. But when his old friend Donnie ropes him into a crypto heist that Patrick hopes will net money for the home, he's pulled deep into a hilarious chaotic world of crime, Mormon gangsters, and buried resentment. Opportunity is a gritty, darkly funny dramedy about survival, friendship, and the price of chasing the American Dream.
Trailer (YouTube, embeddable):
Logline: A desperate van-dweller gets dragged into a crypto heist, and the fallout is pure comedy chaos.
Opportunity' features an original score composed by Taylor Ross, an emerging musical talent whose work blends minimalist, emotional piano with textured ambient soundscapes. Intimate and crystalline, Ross's music adds quiet intensity and regret beneath the film's escalating mayhem. Filmed with a tiny crew across the mountains and small towns of Idaho, Opportunity' is built on grit, community, and the stubborn desire to make an honest American indie, no shortcuts and no Hollywood safety net. The film screened locally in Boise and earned early critical attention online, including a Best Feature win at TMFF (The Monthly Film Festival).
CREDITS
Writer / Director / Producer: Rusty Rehl
Producers: Rusty Rehl, Justin Brown
Starring: Jon Waters, Quinn Aikele, Aaron Henretty, Anthony Hill, Mason Mack
Original Score: Taylor Ross
Genre: Action / Comedy / Crime / Drama
Runtime: 96 minutes
Setting/Filmed in: Boise, Idaho
OFFICIAL SITE/SOCIAL MEDIA
Trailer Link:
IMDb:
Instagram:
Website:
DETAILS/SPECS
Official Worldwide Release Date: 1/20/2026
Director: Rusty Rehl
Writer: Rusty Rehl
Producer(s): Rusty Rehl, Justin Brown
Running Time: 96 minutes
Production Year: 2024
Language: English
Genre: Action / Comedy / Crime / Drama
Suggested Rating: TV-14 (Language/Some Violence)
Availability: Now available on Streaming/VOD on major platforms. Pricing varies by format and platform.
PRESS INFO/PHOTOS
About Random Media
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.
PRESS CONTACT & SCREENING COPY REQUESTS
Carla Gonzales, High Road Media & Branding for Random Media
...
Trailer (YouTube, embeddable):
Logline: A desperate van-dweller gets dragged into a crypto heist, and the fallout is pure comedy chaos.
Opportunity' features an original score composed by Taylor Ross, an emerging musical talent whose work blends minimalist, emotional piano with textured ambient soundscapes. Intimate and crystalline, Ross's music adds quiet intensity and regret beneath the film's escalating mayhem. Filmed with a tiny crew across the mountains and small towns of Idaho, Opportunity' is built on grit, community, and the stubborn desire to make an honest American indie, no shortcuts and no Hollywood safety net. The film screened locally in Boise and earned early critical attention online, including a Best Feature win at TMFF (The Monthly Film Festival).
CREDITS
Writer / Director / Producer: Rusty Rehl
Producers: Rusty Rehl, Justin Brown
Starring: Jon Waters, Quinn Aikele, Aaron Henretty, Anthony Hill, Mason Mack
Original Score: Taylor Ross
Genre: Action / Comedy / Crime / Drama
Runtime: 96 minutes
Setting/Filmed in: Boise, Idaho
OFFICIAL SITE/SOCIAL MEDIA
Trailer Link:
IMDb:
Instagram:
Website:
DETAILS/SPECS
Official Worldwide Release Date: 1/20/2026
Director: Rusty Rehl
Writer: Rusty Rehl
Producer(s): Rusty Rehl, Justin Brown
Running Time: 96 minutes
Production Year: 2024
Language: English
Genre: Action / Comedy / Crime / Drama
Suggested Rating: TV-14 (Language/Some Violence)
Availability: Now available on Streaming/VOD on major platforms. Pricing varies by format and platform.
PRESS INFO/PHOTOS
About Random Media
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.
PRESS CONTACT & SCREENING COPY REQUESTS
Carla Gonzales, High Road Media & Branding for Random Media
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment