Moxies' Florida Momentum Reaches West Palm Beach With March Opening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies, the premium casual brand celebrated for its handcrafted dishes, signature cocktails and award-winning hospitality, will debut its newest Florida and 10th U.S. restaurant in West Palm Beach on March 19.



Located at 565 S. Rosemary Ave. in CityPlace, Moxies West Palm is perfectly positioned within one of downtown West Palm Beach's most vibrant and social districts. Known for its constant energy and mix of shopping, dining and entertainment, CityPlace attracts guests who align with Moxies' lively ambiance and renowned fare. The location reflects Moxies' role as a go-to destination bringing its elevated experience, contemporary atmosphere and warm hospitality to communities where people naturally come together, whether for a casual night out, a business lunch or a special celebration.



Already a familiar and beloved name in the state, Moxies has built a loyal following through its thriving Fort Lauderdale and Miami locations, where the brand's trendy ambiance, premium dining and energetic bar scene have made it a premier destination for both locals and visitors.



With this opening, Moxies expands to its third Florida location, highlighting Moxies' strong momentum in the state and nationwide, also marking an important milestone in the brand's U.S. expansion and further establishing it as a leading dining destination.



“Moxies is thrilled to join the West Palm Beach community as we continue our growth across the U.S.,” said Joanne Forrester, President & Chief Operating Officer of Moxies Restaurants.“We create dynamic spaces where a chef-driven culinary program, standout cocktails and genuinely warm hospitality come together to deliver an incredible vibe. This opening marks an exciting milestone for our brand, and we're proud to become part of the social fabric of this vibrant coastal city.”



About Moxies

With 58 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary, innovative beverage program and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, 175+ restaurants, 66+ hotels and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.



