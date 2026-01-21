Wick Buildings Unveils New Logo To Reflect Growth And Future Vision

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wick Buildings, a leader in the post-frame industry, today announced the launch of its new logo. The update marks an important step in the company's evolution, reflecting both its strong heritage and its focus on future growth.

The new logo was designed to embody modernization, progression, and alignment with an innovative company culture, while maintaining a connection to Wick Buildings' trusted reputation built over 80 years and more than 80,000 buildings.

“This new look signals the exciting direction our company is heading,” said Allan Breidenbach, President of Wick Buildings.“While our logo has changed, our mission remains the same: to serve our customers with unmatched quality and value.”

The updated identity will be rolled out across digital platforms immediately, with physical materials transitioning over time. Learn more about our new look at .

About Wick Buildings

Wick Buildings is a leading manufacturer and builder of engineered post-frame structures, providing turnkey solutions that include design, pricing, engineering, manufacturing, and construction.

Since 1954, Wick Buildings has constructed more than 80,000 structures for agricultural producers, commercial entrepreneurs, suburban landowners, and equestrian enthusiasts.

Together with its extensive network of independent local builders, Wick constructs high-quality, customized buildings across 15 states, including:

Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, eastern Wyoming, and eastern Colorado.

For more information, visit .