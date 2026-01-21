Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. Of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHREVEPORT, La., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on January 21, 2026, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2026, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on February 2, 2026.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at .
Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate” and“intend” or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could” or“may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
| Contact:
| Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
James R. Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
(318) 222-1145
