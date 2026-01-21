403
Elme Communities Announces Income Tax Treatment Of Its 2025 Dividend Distribution
| Dividend
Paid Date
| Gross
Distribution
Per Share
| Ordinary
Taxable
Income Per
Share
| Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share
| Non-Dividend
Distribution
Per Share
|1/6/2025
|$0.18000
|$0.03688
|$0.03688
|$0.14312
|4/3/2025
|$0.18000
|$0.03688
|$0.03688
|$0.14312
|7/3/2025
|$0.18000
|$0.03688
|$0.03688
|$0.14312
|10/3/2025
|$0.18000
|$0.03688
|$0.03688
|$0.14312
|TOTALS:
|$0.72000
|$0.14752
|$0.14752
|$0.57248
|100.00%
|20.488%
|20.488%
|79.512%
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro.
Contact:
Investor Relations
202-774-3200
Legal Disclaimer:
