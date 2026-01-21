Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elme Communities Announces Income Tax Treatment Of Its 2025 Dividend Distribution


2026-01-21 04:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) announced the income tax treatment of its 2025 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Elme Communities dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Dividend
Paid Date		 Gross
Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Taxable
Income Per
Share		 Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share		 Non-Dividend
Distribution
Per Share
1/6/2025 $0.18000 $0.03688 $0.03688 $0.14312
4/3/2025 $0.18000 $0.03688 $0.03688 $0.14312
7/3/2025 $0.18000 $0.03688 $0.03688 $0.14312
10/3/2025 $0.18000 $0.03688 $0.03688 $0.14312
TOTALS: $0.72000 $0.14752 $0.14752 $0.57248
100.00% 20.488% 20.488% 79.512%

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro.

Contact:
 Investor Relations
202-774-3200


