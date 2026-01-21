Virtual Rockstar Leadership Team Convenes In Tokyo, Japan For Strategic 2026 Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Virtual Rockstar, a leading virtual assistant agency specializing in support services for physical therapy clinics across the United States, recently completed a comprehensive leadership summit in Tokyo, Japan, from January 8-13, 2026. The six-day strategic retreat brought together the company's U.S. executive team and key Filipino leadership members to align on 2026 priorities and strengthen the organizational culture that has made Virtual Rockstar a trusted partner to healthcare entrepreneurs.

The summit, which combined formal business sessions with cultural immersion experiences, reflects Virtual Rockstar's commitment to its core purpose: to build and strengthen families across the globe by bridging the gap between talented virtual assistants and private practice owners.

"Investing in our leadership team is investing in the families and practices we serve," said Will Humphreys, Chief Rockstar at Virtual Rockstar. "This summit allowed us to come together, celebrate our wins, and chart a course for even greater impact in 2026."



Strategic Planning Meets Cultural Exchange

The leadership team convened at The Executive Centre in Kyobashi Edogrand, Tokyo, for intensive working sessions focused on organizational alignment and team development. The agenda included the "Experience Transformer" exercise, division-specific priority setting, and comprehensive training on Patrick Lencioni's "Five Dysfunctions of a Team" framework.

Attending from the U.S. executive team were Chief Rockstar Will Humphreys, VP of Operations Kayla Pollak, and VP of Growth Tone Williams. They were joined by core leadership team members Denise Cauthren, Kim Simbajon, Liz Boniola, Andre Dagoc, Sab Dizon, Abby Roman, Sef Patubo, and Hope Cabañero.

"Our team spans continents, but our mission is unified," noted Kayla Pollak, VP of Operations. "This retreat reinforced that we're not just building a business; we're building a family dedicated to helping healthcare providers succeed."

Celebrating Values-Driven Leadership

A highlight of the summit was the formal awards dinner and karaoke night at the Palace Bar, where team members were recognized for exemplifying Virtual Rockstar's core values:

Empathy Award (Choosing To Feel For All): Denise Cauthren

Courage Award (Dare Greatly): Kim Simbajon

Fun Award (Humor Heals): Andre Dagoc

Teamwork Award (You Belong Here): Liz Boniola

Trust Award (You Can Count On Me): Hope Cabañero

The recognition program, presented by Tone Williams and Kayla Pollak, underscored the company's belief that values-driven leadership creates the foundation for exceptional client service.



Cultural Immersion and Team Building

Beyond the boardroom, the leadership team participated in authentic Japanese cultural experiences designed to deepen connections and inspire fresh perspectives. Activities included a traditional calligraphy workshop, visits to the iconic Sensoji Temple and Tokyo Skytree, and immersive experiences at teamLab Planets TOKYO. The group also enjoyed a Tokyo dinner cruise with traditional performances, explored the energy of Shibuya Crossing, and concluded the retreat with a day at Tokyo DisneySea.

"These shared experiences create bonds that translate directly into how we support each other and ultimately, how we support our clients," said Tone Williams, VP of Growth.

The summit concluded with each leadership team member establishing personal and professional goals for 2026, aligned with the company's mission to empower physical therapy practices with exceptional virtual support. Virtual Rockstar's virtual assistants are highly experienced in private practice operations, billing, patient scheduling, insurance verification, marketing, bookkeeping, and more. Virtual Rockstar's investment in leadership development reflects its broader commitment to building and strengthening families; both within the organization and among the practices it serves nationwide.

