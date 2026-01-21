Control Moment Gyroscope Research Report 2026: $2.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Control Moment Gyroscope Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Control Moment Gyroscope Market Report 2026 offers invaluable insights to strategists, marketers, and senior management, enabling them to accurately assess this thriving sector. This comprehensive report delves into the robust growth trajectory of the Control Moment Gyroscope market, providing essential information on its trends and projections for the next decade and beyond.



The control moment gyroscope market has experienced robust growth, currently projected to expand from $1.67 billion in 2025 to $1.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. Key drivers include increased adoption for spacecraft attitude control and technological advancements. In the coming years, the market is anticipated to reach $2.52 billion by 2030, supported by innovations in compact and radiation-hardened CMGs for deep-space missions and integration with AI for autonomous control. Rising demand for multi-axis CMGs in advanced satellites also fuels this growth.

The burgeoning number of satellite launches, aimed at enhancing global internet connectivity, is a significant growth catalyst for the CMG market. These launches, driven by the need for better coverage in underserved regions, involve deploying satellite constellations using CMGs for precise, fuel-free attitude control. This ensures accurate satellite orientation and quick orbital adjustments. Illustrating this trend, the Satellite Industry Association reported a 20% increase in commercial satellite launches in 2023 over 2022, highlighting the pivotal role of CMGs in sustaining market expansion.

Leading industry players are enhancing satellite maneuverability through innovations like rideshare separation systems. For instance, Blue Canyon Technologies LLC unveiled the Saturn-400 spacecraft bus in August 2025, incorporating advanced attitude control and optional CMG integration for improved agility and stability. This aligns with trends toward enhanced satellite mission flexibility and payload capacity.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. In August 2024, CubeSpace's acquisition of Dawn Dusk aimed to integrate advanced satellite simulation software with hardware offerings, delivering comprehensive control system solutions. The collaboration exemplifies efforts to enhance technology integration and market competitiveness.

Major players such as Airbus Defence and Space, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman drive the CMG market, with North America as the largest region in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is set to be the fastest-growing by 2030. Geopolitical factors, such as tariffs, influence the market by affecting production costs of precision components essential for CMG manufacturing. These pressures encourage local manufacturing and supplier diversification, boosting domestic innovation and creating long-term market resilience.

Comprehensive market research reports provide in-depth analysis, offering a global perspective on market size, trends, and opportunities. These reports are crucial for navigating the evolving landscape, providing strategic insights for industry stakeholders. Continuous updates will ensure timely reflection of changes in trade relations and economic impacts, equipping entities to adapt strategies in a fast-changing environment.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Component: Actuators, Sensors, Controllers

Type: Single, Double, and Three Gimbal Gyroscopes

Technology: Electromechanical, Optical, MEMS Gyroscopes

Application: Satellites, Spacecraft, Aircraft, Marine, Others End User: Government, Commercial, Research, OEMs

Subsegments:



Actuators: Electric Motors, Torque Motors, Magnetic Bearings

Sensors: Angular Rate, Position, Vibration Sensors Controllers: Onboard, Ground-based, Integrated Control Units

Key Attributes:

