Army Foils Northern Border Infiltration Attempt


2026-01-21 07:07:45
Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt on its border front within its area of responsibility after an individual tried to cross the Kingdom's border illegally.
In a statement, the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) said rules of engagement were applied and the infiltrator was arrested, who was then referred to the relevant authorities.

Jordan News Agency

