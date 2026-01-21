Army Foils Northern Border Infiltration Attempt

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt on its border front within its area of responsibility after an individual tried to cross the Kingdom's border illegally.In a statement, the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) said rules of engagement were applied and the infiltrator was arrested, who was then referred to the relevant authorities.

