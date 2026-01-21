DPA Condemns Israel's Demolition Of UNRWA Premises In Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 21 (Petra) – Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA), as well as services committees and civil society organizations in the Kingdom's refugee camps, condemned Israel's demolition of facilities at the UNRWA compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.The department said this move constitutes a "flagrant" violation of international law.In a statement issued Wednesday, the department said this aggression is part of a systematic series of Israeli practices aimed at restricting UNRWA and undermining its humanitarian and service role, which represents "a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees in its five areas of operation, as mandated by the United Nations."The statement added that the repeated attacks on UNRWA threaten continuity of the educational, health, and relief services provided by the agency.The act also constitutes a clear attempt to undermine the political and legal symbolism of UNRWA as an international testament to the refugee issue and their inalienable rights to return and compensation, in accordance with international law, particularly Resolution 194, the DPA pointed out.The department warned of the serious repercussions of these violations on the humanitarian and social stability within the camps and on the refugees' conditions, who rely primarily on UNRWA's services in education, health, and relief.Additionally, the department said attack on UNRWA threatens human security in the region and exacerbates the escalating suffering of Palestinian refugees.On future steps, the department urged the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities and firmly defy these illegal practices targeting a UN agency operating under a "clear" international mandate.The department demanded donor countries to strengthen their political and financial support for UNRWA to ensure its continued capacity to fulfill its duties and provide vital services to refugees without interruption.The department called for defending UNRWA to safeguard refugee rights, Palestinian cause, and the international community's commitment to a people living under occupation and facing extremely difficult humanitarian conditions.