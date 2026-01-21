Witkoff, Kushner To Meet Putin In Moscow On Thursday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

"Well, look, we have to go meet him on Thursday," Witkoff said in an interview with CNBC, referring to Putin.

According to Trump's special envoy, it was the Russians who requested the meeting. "I think that's a significant statement on their part," he added.

As reported by the Russian service of the BBC, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Putin will meet with Witkoff on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian media reported on a meeting in Davos between Witkoff and Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. It was noted that their conversation lasted about two hours, though it was not commented on in the United States.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Witkoff and Kushner were planning to visit Moscow in the near future to meet with Putin.

According to the publication's sources, Witkoff and Kushner will present Putin with the latest draft plan for a peaceful settlement developed by representatives of Ukraine and the United States. The discussions are expected to focus on security guarantees that the United States and Europe would provide to Ukraine to ensure compliance with any peace agreement, as well as the country's postwar reconstruction.

Witkoff and Kushner visited Moscow and met with Putin in December. During that trip, the talks lasted nearly five hours but did not produce a breakthrough.

Witkoff met with Putin in Russia six times last year.

Photo: Office of the President