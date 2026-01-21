Naval Mine Detection Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Research Report 2026: $3.03 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Naval Mine Detection Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The naval mine detection unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) market is experiencing significant growth as detailed in a comprehensive market research report. The market size is projected to grow from $1.66 billion in 2025 to $1.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%, and further increase to $3.03 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7%. This growth is fueled by factors such as increased demand for safer mine detection amid rising maritime threats, integration of advanced technologies like AI and sonar systems, and expanding naval investments in unmanned systems.

Key trends anticipated in the market include the adoption of modular UUV platforms, multi-mission modular mine countermeasure UUVs, and a shift from traditional mine countermeasure vessels to UUV-centric concepts. The necessity for advanced underwater imaging and high-resolution sonar is rising due to increasing maritime security threats like piracy and armed robbery, which underscore the need for robust maritime surveillance and defense systems. Recent statistics from the International Chamber of Commerce highlight a slight increase in piracy incidents from 115 in 2022 to 120 in 2023, emphasizing the critical demand for efficient detection vehicles.

Leading companies in this sector, such as Leidos, are developing UUVs with enhanced capabilities. For instance, Leidos' Sea Dart UUV offers high versatility with customizable payloads and is significantly cost-effective, making it ideal for high-risk environments. The sector is also witnessing strategic acquisitions, exemplified by BlueHalo's acquisition of VideoRay, which aims to enhance technological capabilities in unmanned maritime systems.

The competitive landscape in the naval mine detection UUV market features major players like Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Leidos Holdings Inc., and more. These companies are focused on developing advanced sensor-equipped UUVs for precise underwater detection in challenging marine conditions.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers a range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and more. Tariff dynamics on critical components are affecting production costs, particularly in high-end autonomous systems, while simultaneously encouraging regional manufacturing and innovation to create cost-effective UUV solutions.

The report also covers components like sonar systems, underwater cameras, and control systems that form the core of the UUV market. It includes 'factory gate' values representing revenues from sales by manufacturers. The specified market and geography outline revenue generation through sales or services, independent of production location, providing insight into both the current and future market landscape for stakeholders in the naval mine detection UUV industry.

Report Highlights



Market Characteristics: Overview of products, services, product differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: In-depth look at value chain, raw materials, and competitive landscape.

Trend and Strategy Updates: Focus on digital transformation, automation, and sustainable innovation.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Key regulatory frameworks and investment trends shaping industry growth.

Market Size and Forecast: Historical data and future growth projections.

Market Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of types, propulsion systems, applications, and end-users.

Regional and Country Analysis: Comprehensive geographic market assessment with growth comparisons. Competitive Landscape: In-depth analysis of major players, market shares, and strategic positioning.

