OTC Markets Group Welcomes Miata Metals Corp. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET; OTCQX: MMETF), a Canadian mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Miata Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Miata Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“MMETF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for Miata Metals and reflects our continued commitment to broadening our U.S. investor reach,” said Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals.“We believe this platform enhances our visibility within the U.S. capital markets and provides existing and prospective shareholders with improved access and liquidity as we advance our gold exploration in Suriname."

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

