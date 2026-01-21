Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13758077
The playback can be accessed through March 5, 2026.
About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 230 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.
Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit to learn more.
