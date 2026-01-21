167 Drug Samples Found 'Not Of Standard Quality' In December 2025

December 2025 Drug Quality Report

Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 74 drug samples, and State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 93 drug samples as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) for the month of December 2025, a press note said. Identification of drug samples as NSQ is based on the failure of a drug sample in one or more of the specified quality parameters. The failure is specific to the batch of drug products tested by the Government Laboratory and does not warrant any concerns about other drug products available in the market.

Further, in December 2025, four drug samples from North Zone, Ghaziabad; one from FDA Ahmedabad; one from Bihar; and one from Maharashtra were identified as spurious drugs, manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken as per the Act and Rules, the press note said.

Ongoing Regulatory Surveillance

As part of routine regulatory surveillance, the list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and Spurious drugs is displayed on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) portal monthly. This action to identify NSQ and spurious medicines is taken regularly in collaboration with state regulators to ensure these drugs are identified and removed from the market. It also demonstrates an active, strong and responsive regulatory system in a country, the note read.

Earlier in November, CDSCO found 64 drug samples, and State Drugs Testing Laboratories identified 141 drug samples to be Not of Standard Quality (NSQ). Two drug samples from North North Zone, Ghaziabad, were identified as spurious drugs in the month of November, which were manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using a brand name owned by another company, a press note stated.

