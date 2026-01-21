Defense Communication Intelligence Research Report 2026: $31.58 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Communication Intelligence Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The defense communication intelligence market is witnessing robust growth, with projections showing an increase from $21.58 billion in 2025 to $23.34 billion in 2026, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This upward trajectory is primarily fueled by a heightened reliance on signal intelligence systems for intercepting and analyzing adversary communications. There is also significant expansion in electronic warfare capabilities, with advanced interception and jamming tools gaining traction. Additionally, secure communication equipment is being increasingly deployed to safeguard military data exchanges, and encryption devices are being developed for protecting sensitive operational information. Furthermore, satellite communication tools are playing a critical role in supporting global intelligence operations.

Looking ahead, the defense communication intelligence market size is forecasted to escalate to $31.58 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth is anticipated due to the rising adoption of AI-driven analytics for real-time intelligence interpretation and an increasing need for sophisticated cyber intelligence solutions to combat advanced digital threats. Moreover, network-centric warfare strategies necessitate interoperable secure communication systems. The advancements in next-generation software platforms and electronic warfare systems further bolster precision in signal detection and disruption. Industry trends include a growing reliance on real-time electronic warfare support systems, advanced signal interception technologies, and satellite-based communication intelligence.

Geopolitical tensions are a significant contributor to the market's expansion, often stemming from strained relations among nations, leading to increased demand for intelligence systems. Recent reports highlight a surge in global conflicts, underscoring the pivotal role of defense communication intelligence in enhancing situational awareness and strategic decision-making, crucial for anticipating and countering threats. For example, in January 2025, Euronews SA highlighted a 25% increase in political violence during 2024, impacting one in eight individuals globally, and resulting in approximately 223,000 deaths.

Prominent players in the market are focusing on AI-powered platforms, such as integrated multi-domain command and control (MDC2) systems, improving threat detection and response times. A notable development occurred in March 2025 when Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems, Inc. unveiled its unified ADSI platform, which integrates AI to enhance data translation and collaboration across various military platforms and domains.

In a notable industry movement, September 2025 saw Voyager Technologies Inc. acquire BridgeComm Technologies to accelerate advancements in optical communication solutions, aimed at bolstering both defense and commercial sectors. The acquisition aims to enable faster, secure, and high-throughput connectivity essential for military operations.

Key companies dominating the defense communication intelligence market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, and more. Notably, North America was identified as the largest market region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period.

Rapid changes in global trade dynamics continue to influence market outlooks significantly. Tariffs on electronics and semiconductors have augmented production costs for defense communication intelligence hardware, impacting supply chains globally, particularly in Europe and Asia. However, these tariffs also promote domestic manufacturing and innovation in secure communication and electronic warfare technologies.

The comprehensive defense communication intelligence market report provides a granular view of market statistics, including industry size, regional shares, major competitors, market trends, and upcoming opportunities. With an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future landscape, this report is an essential tool for entities wanting to excel in the dynamic defense communication intelligence sector.

Types: Satellite Communication, Radar, Signal, Cyber, and Other Intelligence

Components: Hardware, Software, Services

Installations: Handheld, Vehicle Mounted, Fixed

Platforms: Land, Airborne, Naval, Space-Based

Applications: Military Commands, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Electronic Warfare, Combat Operations Key Companies Mentioned: Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and others.

