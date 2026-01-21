Formwork And Scaffolding Research Report 2026: $62.57 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formwork and Scaffolding Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The formwork and scaffolding market has experienced significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from $47.62 billion in 2025 to $50.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Key factors for this growth include the adoption of modular formwork systems to expedite construction, the increased usage of steel and aluminum formwork in high-rise and commercial projects, infrastructure development, durable plastic formwork, and heightened construction safety regulations.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand to $62.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. This forecasted growth is fueled by the demand for high-efficiency formwork systems supporting urbanization and megaprojects, the adoption of automated and mechanized solutions, lightweight and eco-friendly materials, prefabricated and modular scaffolding systems, and digital monitoring tools enhancing safety and structural management.

Key trends include a shift towards modular and system scaffolding solutions using lightweight, high-strength materials such as aluminum and engineered plastics, a preference for rental and leasing models over equipment ownership, and increasing demand for large-scale systems due to complex infrastructure projects and stringent safety regulations.

The thriving construction industry is a pivotal driver for the formwork and scaffolding market. Urbanization, resulting in increased population density in cities, has escalated the demand for construction in residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. The United States Census Bureau reported a rise in construction spending from $2.02 trillion in 2023 to $2.15 trillion in 2024, exemplifying the burgeoning industry and its impact on formwork and scaffolding market growth.

Innovations such as translucent modular enclosure systems are being developed by leading companies to boost safety and energy efficiency on construction sites. For example, PERI GmbH launched the UK Peri Up Scaffold Cladding System, featuring lightweight panels with integrated handrails for enhanced worker safety at heights.

Strategic acquisitions such as Doka GmbH's acquisition of Atlantic Pacific Equipment (AT-PAC) LLC are reshaping the market, positioning companies as comprehensive providers of integrated formwork, shoring, and scaffolding solutions.

Major industry players include Brand Industrial Services Inc., Hunnebeck GmbH, Altrad Investment Authority SAS, Doka GmbH, Wilhelm Layher GmbH And Co KG, PERI GmbH, and others. Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2025, with significant contributions from countries like China, India, and Japan.

Global trade relations, tariffs, and increased costs of materials such as steel and aluminum impact the market, particularly in regions relying on cross-border trade. Market participants are responding by diversifying sourcing, adopting alternative materials, and localizing production to mitigate these challenges.

The formwork and scaffolding market report provides comprehensive insights into industry trends, regional shares, competitor landscape, and future growth opportunities. This is essential for stakeholders to navigate the dynamic environment and capitalize on emerging market prospects.

Key Highlights:



Global Perspective: The report spans 16 geographies, offering a broad view of trends shaping the market globally, with a special focus on emerging markets including Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Macro Analysis: Understand the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory evolution across regions.

Strategic Insights: Develop regional and country-specific strategies with access to local data and in-depth analysis tailored to growth segments.

Competitive Performance: Benchmark against key competitors considering market share, product innovation, and brand strength.

Investment Potential: Identify growth segments for investment by evaluating the Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness Scoring (MAS).

Customer Understanding: Gain insights into end-user preferences and requirements to tailor strategies effectively. Comprehensive Data: Updated data including an Excel dashboard format for easy analysis and extraction, facilitating more informed decisions.

Product and Application Segmentation:



Product Types: Formwork; Scaffolding

Material Types: Wood; Metal; Plastic; Others

Applications: Construction; Shipbuilding; Electrical Maintenance; Others End-Use Sectors: Infrastructure; Residential; Commercial; Industrial

Key Attributes:

