Nova Confirms Higher-Grade Starter Pit Potential Within The 4.05 Moz Pit-Constrained Korbel Gold Deposit
|Hole_ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|KBRC_001
|0
|19
|19
|0.6
|Including
|9
|15
|6
|1.0
|KBRC_006
|1
|26
|25
|0.5
|Including
|13
|21
|8
|0.8
|KBRC_009
|4
|33
|29
|0.4
|KBRC_010
|1
|10
|9
|1.2
|KBRC_011
|1
|27
|26
|0.7
|KBRC_013
|0
|22
|22
|0.7
|Including
|0
|9
|9
|1.1
|KBRC_014
|0
|30
|30
|0.6
Table 2: Drill hole details
|Hole_ID
|Easting
|Northing
| Elev
(m)
| EOH
(m)
|Azi
|Dip
|Zone
|Assay Results
|KBRC_001
|505351.9
|6875119.2
|920.0
|18.5
|230
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_002
|505354.9
|6875121.7
|919.3
|13.3
|50
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_003
|505369.0
|6875099.7
|919.7
|16.2
|50
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_004
|505366.6
|6875097.7
|920.3
|16.8
|230
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_005
|505342.6
|6875101.0
|923.3
|18.0
|230
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_006
|505345.3
|6875104.5
|923.0
|25.9
|50
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_007
|505344.8
|6875089.7
|924.7
|4.3
|230
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_008
|505348.0
|6875092.6
|924.0
|8.5
|50
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_009
|505378.6
|6875083.9
|919.2
|33.1
|230
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_010
|505381.4
|6875086.1
|918.7
|9.8
|50
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_011
|505401.0
|6875063.3
|915.7
|26.8
|230
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_012
|505403.8
|6875066.1
|915.9
|23.8
|50
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_013
|505414.4
|6875040.3
|915.3
|21.6
|230
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
|KBRC_014
|505417.9
|6875042.8
|915.3
|39.0
|50
|-60
|Korbel Core
|ASX: 21/01/25
Table 3: S-K 1300 compliant pit-constrained mineral resource estimate
S-K 1300 compliant pit-constrained resource at a US$2,000/oz gold price as per the S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary on the Estelle Gold Project, Alaska, USA, with an effective date of January 31, 2024. 5.2 Moz refers to the measured, indicated, and inferred resources on 100% basis, 85% attributable to Nova Minerals (4.4 Moz).
Note: The Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) referenced in this press release differ from those disclosed in the ASX announcement. This press release reports the S-K 1300 pit-constrained resource, while the ASX announcement reports the JORC global resource.
Upcoming Milestones
- Drill results from Stibium Further results and potential new discoveries from the 2025 surface exploration mapping and sampling program Material FS test-work results as they become available Updated MRE Winter trail mobilization of heavy equipment Airborne geophysical surveys to commence in the spring of 2026 Antimony phase 1 project updates Metallurgical test work ongoing Environmental test work ongoing West Susitna access road updates
Qualified Persons
Vannu Khounphakdee, Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Khounphakdee holds a Master of Science in Mine Geology and Engineering. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years experience with this type of project. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Khounphakdee fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for data QA/QC checks relevant to this announcement.
Hans Hoffman is a State of Alaska Certified Professional Geologist contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Hoffman is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering with a double major in Geology and Geophysics. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years of experience with these types of projects. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Hoffman fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for the technical information presented in this announcement.
Christopher Gerteisen, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Minerals, is a Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein. Mr. Gerteisen is a "qualified person" for the purposes of SEC Regulation S-K 1300.
Data Verification
Where possible each 1.52m to 3.05m RC interval was riffle split (dry) to obtain 3-5 kg samples at the drill site, these samples were crushed to achieve >90% passing a 2mm sieve and split down to 225 g to 275 g samples at Nova's on-site prep facility. Due to the presence of a water table, wet samples were bulk sampled at the drill and placed in a drying facility. After drying, samples were crushed to achieve >90% passing a 2mm sieve and split down to 225 g to 275 g samples. Samples were then sent to ALS Fairbanks for additional prep and chemical analysis. Field duplicates (RC) for recent data were collected every 1 in 20 samples at the same time using the same method (riffle split) as the parent sample. Blank material was inserted 1 in 40 samples. Standard Reference Material (SRM) was inserted 1 in 20 samples. Three different SRMs at three different grades levels were used. Samples are tested for gold using ALS Fire Assay Au-ICP21 technique. This technique has a lower detection limit of 0.001 g/t with an upper detection limit of 10 g/t. If samples have grades in excess of 10 g/t then Au-GRA21 is used to determine the over detect limit. Au-GRA21 has a detection limit of 0.05 g/t and an upper limit of 10,000 g/t.
About Nova Minerals Limited
Nova Minerals Limited is advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits into production and securing a US domestic supply of the critical mineral antimony. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, located in Alaska, a tier-one mining jurisdiction.
Estelle hosts two defined multi-million-ounce gold resources, and more than 20 prospects distributed along a 35-kilometre mineralized trend, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. In parallel, Nova is advancing its critical minerals strategy, fully-funded by a US$43.4 million U.S. Department of War award to develop a domestic antimony supply chain, targeted for production in late 2026/2027.
Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
For Additional Information Please Contact
Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: 1-407-644-4256
Email: ...
Nova Minerals:
Craig Bentley
Director of Finance & Compliance & Investor Relations
E: ...
M: +61 414 714 196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment