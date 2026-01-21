Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Outlook Report 2026-2031 E-Commerce Surge Drives Logistics Demand In Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, And Kano

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Third-Party Logistics (3PL) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Nigeria Third-Party Logistics Market is on a growth trajectory, climbing from USD 4.74 billion in 2026 to an anticipated USD 5.78 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.03%. This development, despite infrastructure challenges and currency volatility, is being bolstered by sustained infrastructure projects, the rising dominance of e-commerce, and customs digitization.

The Dangote Group's strategic deployment of 4,000 compressed-natural-gas trucks, combined with local production of 10,000 trucks annually, highlights the role of private investment in mitigating logistics capacity shortages while shielding operators from foreign-exchange risks. Concurrently, e-commerce in Nigeria is projected to reach USD 75 billion by 2025, amplifying last-mile delivery demands in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Kano. Initiatives like the Authorized Economic Operator program and the development of the Lekki deep-sea port are accelerating border clearance and enhancing port efficiency.

Booming E-commerce & Social-Commerce Volumes

Nigeria's online retail is set to explode from USD 17 billion in 2022 to USD 75 billion by 2025. As consumer expectations rise, 3PLs are establishing micro-fulfillment centers to streamline deliveries. The expansion into social commerce on platforms like Instagram and TikTok necessitates logistics providers to integrate payment-on-delivery options and real-time tracking, further driving the market. Digitizing micro-enterprises could add USD 53 billion to the GDP, emphasizing the need for seamless return and reverse logistics to maintain merchant integrity.

AfCFTA-Led Cross-Border Trade Liberalization

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement, ratified by Nigeria in 2023, phases out tariffs on 90% of goods, enhancing Nigeria's position as a trade hub. Logistics firms are optimizing processes at crucial border points, exploiting the agreement's benefits to cut transit times and costs significantly, notably with the AEO fast-track lane. This shift supports the expansion of multimodal transportation corridors, facilitating efficient export and import operations throughout the region.

Chronic Road Infrastructure Deficits & Checkpoints

With over 30 checkpoints increasing logistical times and costs, road infrastructure challenges persist. The Nigerian logistics sector is adjusting by imposing corridor-risk surcharges and strategically locating warehouses nearer to key consumer areas. The completion of pivotal infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is crucial for optimizing logistics operations and reducing surcharges currently imposed on domestic transportation.

Other Influential Market Factors:



Growth of tech-driven last-mile delivery startups

Expansion of CNG truck fleets Forex volatility affecting import costs

Market Segmentation

The market is divided into several sectors: Domestic and International Transportation Management, and Value-Added Warehousing & Distribution. While Domestic Transportation dominates due to high road freight reliance, International Transportation, driven by AfCFTA and digital customs procedures, is the fastest-growing sector. Ocean freight and cold-chain logistics are notable growth areas, particularly as Nigeria expands its export capabilities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



DHL Group

CMA CGM (Bollore Transport & Logistics)

UPS Nigeria

Creseada International

MDS Logistics

GIG Logistics

LOGISTIQ Xpeditors

Redline Logistics

Aramex Nigeria

Cargoburg

SIFAX Logistics Ltd.

JT Global Logistics

Prime Next Logistics Ltd.

DSV

Renda Logistics

Trans-Ex Cargo

Intels Nigeria Ltd.

ABC Transport

TSL Limited GEx Logistics

