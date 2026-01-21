Decking And Railing Research Report 2026: $16.04 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decking and Railing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global decking and railing market, experiencing noteworthy growth, is poised to expand from $11.94 billion in 2025 to $12.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This expansion is driven by increased adoption of composite decking as an alternative to wood, rising residential renovations enhancing demand for decking materials, the expansion of commercial spaces, and innovations in deck coatings and finishes. Increased availability of modular stair and railing systems also contributes to this growth.

Forecasting ahead, the market is projected to reach $16.04 billion by 2030, growing at a 6% CAGR. This growth is fueled by the demand for low-maintenance, eco-friendly materials in new constructions, the preference for durable aluminum and steel railing systems, and the premium outdoor living trend propelling high-performance solutions. Progress in weather-resistant and color-stable composites, integrated railing lighting, and smart accessories further enhance outdoor space functionality.

The upturn in residential projects substantially contributes to the market's progression. Residential developments, catalyzed by urbanization and the quest for improved living conditions, persistently demand durable, low-maintenance, weather-resistant decking and railing structures. A key indicator of this trend is the United States Census Bureau's report noting an increase in the annual rate of housing completions to 1,526,000 in May 2025.

Leading industry players are innovating modular products such as tile decking, enhancing design versatility and satisfying consumer appetites for customizable, low-maintenance outdoor spaces. Noteworthy is MoistureShield's introduction of the InstaDeck Outdoor Flooring System in February 2024, and the launch of Fathom Steel and Navigator Composite Railings. Such innovations reflect the sector's adaptive strategies to changing consumer preferences.

The market landscape is also shaped by strategic acquisitions, such as PrimeSource Brands' acquisition of Fortress Railing Products in July 2025, amplifying its outdoor living portfolio and consolidating its railing category standing.

Major market players include UPM-Kymmene Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, The AZEK Company Inc., and others, predominantly concentrated in regions like North America, the largest market in 2025, with significant presence in Asia-Pacific, Southern Europe, and other regions.

While global trade dynamics and tariffs influence market conditions, increasing costs for imported materials may spur innovation in domestic manufacturing and material advancement. Market reports continuously adapt to these global shifts, providing comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, segment trends, and future opportunities.

Covering countries across continents, from the USA, Canada, China, to Germany, the decking and railing market encapsulates factory gate values, integral to sales across manufacturers and end customers alike. The market value encapsulates revenue generated in respective geographies, reflecting consumed goods and services within these arenas.

Product Type: Decking; Railing

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC); Fiber Cement; Composite; Other Materials

Composition: Solid; Hollow Application: Residential; Non-Residential

Decking: Wood Decking; Composite Decking; Plastic Decking; Aluminum Decking; Concrete Decking Railing: Wood Railing; Composite Railing; Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Railing; Metal Railing; Glass Railing; Cable Railing

