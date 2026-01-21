Syracuse Lemon PGI: The Finest Variety Is Harvested In Winter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Femminello is the most widespread lemon cultivar in Italy, accounting for around 30% of national production. Evoking Mediterranean aromas and freshness, the Syracuse Lemon PGI (Limone di Siracusa IGP) reaches its peak expression in winter, like all citrus fruits.

MILAN, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Femminello di Siracusa, the only cultivar covered by the PGI designation, is unique in its ability to produce lemons all year round through several harvests. The three main ones are primofiore (from 1 October to mid-April), bianchetto (until the end of June) and verdello (in July). While quality remains consistently high, each harvest reflects distinct climatic characteristics.

The bulk of production takes place between October and April, when juice content, essential oils and flavour reach their highest intensity. The winter Primofiore Syracuse Lemon PGI stands out for its juice yield of over 34%, thin peel and exceptional aromatic intensity, making it particularly appreciated in both gastronomy and nutrition. Its fresh, vibrant taste brings brightness and energy to winter cuisine.

From a nutritional perspective, the winter Primofiore is especially valuable thanks to its high levels of citric acid and Vitamin C, supporting the immune system and providing antioxidants beneficial for skin and cells.

The PGI label guarantees origin, quality, traceability and a strong link with the territory. Each lemon is hand-harvested and reflects a unique combination of climate, traditional know-how and local production culture. These values are promoted by the project“ LemON – Limone di Siracusa PGI: capture the essence of Sicily!”, a three-year programme co-funded by the European Union and the Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of Limone di Siracusa PGI, dedicated to enhancing the product and its production methods.

For further information:

SECNewgate Italia

Renato Pagani +39 335 6839561 – ...

Giorgia Rizzi +39 340 0010762 – ...

Funded by the European Union. However, the opinions expressed are those of the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the funding authority can be held responsible for them.