A $1 Billion Seat And A Phone Call Away From Power: Lula's Gaza Board Of Peace Dilemma
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Donald Trump has offered Lula something Brazilian presidents usually chase for years: a seat at a table built by Washington.
Trump says he“likes” Lula and wants him central to a new Board of Peace for Gaza. He has also framed it as a body that could eventually rival the United Nations.
The proposal is not a classic treaty process. It reads like a club with a chair, a charter, and a price. Reported draft terms describe renewable three-year memberships. Countries seeking a permanent seat would pay a $1 billion fee.
That structure is why the invitation landed in Brasília like a fiscal test. The fee, converted, is roughly R$ 5.3 billion ($981 million).
Brazil's Foreign Ministry has an updated federal budget in the same range, around R$ 5.53 billion ($1.02 billion). For a ministry that constantly negotiates for operating cash, the symbolism is unavoidable.
Power access versus principle dilemma
The cast list adds weight and risk. Reporting has described senior U.S. names around the project, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff.
It has also cited figures such as Tony Blair and Jared Kushner. Early reporting also suggested Palestinians were not among the first named top-level participants, a detail that matters for legitimacy.
In Brazil's establishment, two instincts are colliding. One says the only way to restrain bad ideas is to be in the room. A seat would let Lula confront unrealistic proposals directly and keep Brazil from being sidelined in decisions that could reshape Middle East diplomacy.
Supporters also see domestic upside: a global role that plays well at home as the 2026 election cycle nears. The other instinct says the fee and the structure are the point. A pay-to-stay council looks like influence sold as membership.
Joining could blur Brazil's traditional defense of multilateral rules and make Lula look like he endorsed a parallel system built to weaken existing institutions.
The story behind the story is about how power is being packaged. Trump is offering access, speed, and visibility, but on his terms. Lula now has to decide whether that price buys leverage, or buys liability.
Trump says Lula will have a“big role” on a new Gaza-focused Board of Peace.
Membership is time-limited, unless a country pays $1 billion for permanence.
In Brazil, the real argument is influence versus legitimacy, with budget reality in the middle.
