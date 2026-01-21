Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A R Rahman's 'Communal' Remark Row: Anup Jalota Suggests To RECONVERT!


Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman's recent comments on facing a slowdown in Bollywood work sparked intense debate, with veteran singer Anup Jalota controversially advising him to 'convert back to Hinduism' if he believes religion is affecting his career opportunities.

