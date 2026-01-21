3 Wrestlemania 42 Shockers Triple H Could Use To Stun WWE Fans

WWE WrestleMania 42 could deliver 3 major surprises from Triple H, including Seth Rollins returning to spoil Bron Breakker's title bid, The Rock attacking Roman Reigns to set up a feud, and Brock Lesnar possibly winning the Undisputed Championship.

Bron Breakker is once again in contention for the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. With Paul Heyman and The Vision backing him, Breakker looks set to dethrone Punk. However, Seth Rollins, who was written off television last October after being ousted from the stable, could make his return at WrestleMania 42. Rollins may target Breakker, costing him the championship and potentially aligning with Punk to dismantle The Vision. This twist would shock fans and reshape Night 1's main event.

The Rock has been absent from WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025, but WrestleMania 42 could mark his dramatic comeback. Triple H could script The Rock to attack Roman Reigns, spoiling his expected triumph and setting up their long-awaited feud for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is rumored to win the Royal Rumble and reclaim the Undisputed Championship, but The Rock's intervention would twist the narrative, ensuring a blockbuster family clash next year.

The biggest shocker could be Brock Lesnar capturing his eighth WWE Championship. Rumored to retire at SummerSlam in Minnesota, Lesnar might be given a farewell run by winning the title at WrestleMania 42. A triple-threat contest involving Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre could see The Rock intervene, giving Lesnar the advantage to secure victory. Crowning The Beast as champion would electrify fans and set up his retirement storyline while ensuring WWE capitalizes on his immense popularity.