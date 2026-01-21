Kozhikode Suicide Case: Woman Accused Of Abetment Goes Into Hiding As Probe Intensifies

The suicide of a 41-year-old man from Govindapuram in Kerala's Kozhikode has taken a serious turn, with police intensifying efforts to trace the woman accused of abetment. The case has drawn widespread attention due to allegations that a viral Instagram reel accusing the man of sexual harassment pushed him into severe mental distress.

The accused woman, Shimjitha Mustafa, a resident of Vadakara, is reportedly in hiding since a fresh case was registered against her.

Fresh FIR registered for abetment to suicide

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the Kozhikode Medical College Police have registered a new FIR against Shimjitha Mustafa under charges of abetment to suicide. Police sources said the woman disappeared soon after the case was filed.

Investigators are actively searching for her and are also verifying reports suggesting that she may have left the country, though this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Focus on mobile phone and social media accounts

A key part of the investigation is the mobile phone allegedly used to record the controversial video. Police are trying to locate the device, which they believe contains crucial evidence.

The cyber police have been asked to collect technical details related to Shimjitha's Instagram account, including uploads, deletions, and sharing history. After facing heavy criticism online, the woman deleted both her Instagram and Facebook accounts, police confirmed.

Claim of police complaint found to be false

In the viral video, the woman claimed that she had reported the alleged incident, which she said happened during a bus journey, to the Vadakara Police. However, this claim was later found to be false.

The Vadakara Inspector clarified that no such complaint was received at the station. This revelation further intensified public anger and raised questions about the intent behind the video.

CCTV footage and digital trail under review

As part of the probe, police have collected CCTV footage from the bus involved in the alleged incident. Officials are also examining digital evidence to understand how the video spread and its impact on the victim's mental state.

Friends of the deceased told police that Deepak was deeply disturbed and emotionally broken after the video went viral. They said he felt helpless and feared social shame.

Human Rights Commission orders direct investigation

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has stepped in and directed the North Zone DIG to personally investigate the matter. The commission has asked for a detailed report to be submitted within one week.

Deepak's family has demanded strict action against the accused. Speaking to the media, his mother Kanyaka broke down while describing her pain.

“No mother should ever face this. My son became helpless. He was scared and never spoke a bad word about anyone,” she said. She added that people who knew Deepak always described him as a good person.

Deepak's father said the woman who recorded and shared the video had destroyed his son's life.