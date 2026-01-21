Sanju Samson's India Journey In His Own Words: Ten Years, Many Failures, One Dream (WATCH)

Ten years in international cricket can shape a player in ways statistics never reveal. For Sanju Samson, the journey has been defined as much by waiting as by playing - by belief as much as by opportunity. Ahead of India's T20 series against New Zealand, the Indian team released a special video capturing Sanju in a rare moment of reflection, laying bare a decade-long path filled with failures, flashes of success, and unwavering hunger.

What emerges is not just the story of a cricketer, but of a man who refused to lose himself to noise, expectation, or disappointment.

“Ten Years of Lots and Lots of Failures”

Sanju begins by acknowledging the reality of his career - without filters or defensiveness.

“Ten years of lots and lots of failures, few successes here and there. It has always been to understand what it takes to be a World Cup cricketer for an Indian team and I think how badly do I want it. I like to go out and fail or succeed in my own way.”

In Indian cricket, where scrutiny is relentless and patience is scarce, Sanju's insistence on staying true to himself stands out. It has never been about shortcuts - only about understanding the level required and chasing it honestly.

The 2024 World Cup: Presence Without a Game

The 2024 T20 World Cup was one of the most emotionally testing phases of Sanju's career. He was part of the squad, but never made it to the playing XI.

“Talking about 2024 World Cup, I didn't play a game. Yes, things were a bit up and down to be very honest. It was not matching the expectations which I set.”

And yet, instead of bitterness, there is gratitude.

“But I was still very grateful that I made it into the 15th. My journey is so special that I don't know when I will get to play.”

Sanju understands the nature of modern T20 cricket - its volatility, its constant churn.

“I think definitely lot of ups and downs keep happening according to this format. I think you just have to keep pushing.”

Blocking the Noise, Building a Bubble

Few cricketers articulate the mental toll of playing for India as honestly as Sanju does.

“It's very hard to not look at an outside noise when you are playing cricket in India and for the national team.”

His solution was simple, but deeply personal.

“But I made my bubble, I made my people around myself very strong and I kept on focussing on all the little things and I knew that my time would come.”

That belief - quiet and unshakeable - became the foundation of everything that followed.

An Opener Is Born“Out of Nowhere”

Opportunity, when it arrived, came unexpectedly.

“With God's grace actually it happened and out of nowhere I started opening.”

Sanju explains how a role he never entered the World Cup expecting suddenly became his own.

“I think I came into the World Cup side as a number 3 or a number 4 or a number 5 and from there an opening slot opened up and I got an opportunity to bat around 10 to 11 innings.”

Those innings changed his career trajectory.

“I did something special which broke me into the Indian opening role actually.”

No Long Run, But a Deeper Meaning

Critics have often pointed out that Sanju never received an extended run. He sees it differently.

“I think the biggest blessing which I have had, people say that you didn't have a long run. You keep playing, you don't play, you don't play, you play. But I think there is still a positive sign there.”

A conversation with a mentor brought clarity.

“I was just talking to one of my mentors and I was telling him that after 10 years of international cricket I still feel very special to wear this jersey.”

That feeling fuels him.

“That keeps me going, that keeps my inner self totally charged up. So I think I am very lucky and fortunate.”

Fearless Cricket and the Surya Factor

Sanju believes T20 cricket demands one thing above all else.

“I think this format has always demanded that. I think being fearless and going out there and not thinking about making a mistake.”

For him, it comes naturally.

“So luckily I think that comes very naturally to me.”

He links his batting directly to who he is off the field.

“I think a batsman is what his character is off the field. So I kind of am a person who just goes out there without thinking much and going there and just trying to dominate.”

Equally crucial is his bond with captain Suryakumar Yadav.

“I think I have a great rapport with Surya. Having that connect with the captain is very important in this format.”

The exchange of ideas is constant.

“We keep exchanging a lot of ideas, we keep asking a lot of questions. I think I am always in the best spot to give them a good answer actually.”

Still Hungry, Still Incomplete

Despite everything he has endured and achieved, Sanju insists his story is unfinished.

“My role is very clear I think. I just have to make a positive contribution. I just have to go out there and make a positive impact.”

The hunger remains intact.

“I still feel there is still a bit more to do actually. There is still more left in me. Still more hungry to go out there and contribute.”

From Kerala to the Indian Jersey

In a quiet moment of reflection, Sanju looks back at where it all began.

“I was just sitting down with my friend and chit-chatting. And thinking like how we wanted to play for the country. And coming from Kerala and how challenging it was.”

The distance travelled feels surreal.

“And then from where things are now. So it feels very grateful for the whole journey.”

Gratitude defines his present.

“I feel tremendously happy and tremendously blessed to be at this situation.”

Hard Work, Sweat and an Unfinished Song

Sanju ends on a deeply personal note, referencing a song that mirrors his life.

“That was something which was really great. And I felt like I achieved that because of some really great hard work and sweat and blood.”

The symbolism stayed with him.

“I think that song really matches up with what I go through.”

And when he was selected for the World Cup, he continued the story.

“So I think I just put another photo with another continuation of that same song when I got selected in the World Cup. So yeah, nice.”

As India prepare for the New Zealand series - and with a homecoming match awaiting him in Thiruvananthapuram - Sanju Samson stands not as a man defined by what he missed, but by what he refused to give up on.

The jersey still feels special. The hunger still burns. And the song, clearly, isn't over yet.