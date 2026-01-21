PCOS Diet Alert: 4 Foods Women Must Avoid To Stay Healthy And Manage Symptoms

Women with PCOS often face irregular periods and weight gain. Experts say making lifestyle and dietary changes is crucial, including avoiding four specific types of food to manage symptoms effectively.

Lifestyle changes can trigger health issues, with PCOS being a major concern for women. Those affected need to adjust their diet and habits. Without changes, irregular periods and unexplained weight gain can occur. Experts advise avoiding four specific types of food to better manage PCOS and maintain overall health.

PCOS stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. It can cause irregular periods or sometimes no periods at all. People with PCOS usually have many small cysts on their ovaries due to an abnormal number of androgens (male sex hormones), which are typically found in small amounts in those who menstruate. While there's no permanent cure for PCOS, lifestyle and dietary changes can reduce the risk of other health problems associated with this condition.

Highly processed foods, especially those high in trans fats, can lead to inflammation and insulin resistance associated with PCOS. Trans fats are commonly found in packaged snacks, fried foods, and market-made foods. According to a study, instead of highly processed foods, opt for whole foods filled with healthy fats like nuts, dark chocolate, egg yolks, and fatty fish.

If you have PCOS, it's crucial to avoid sugary items in your diet. Sugar makes it harder for your body to regulate insulin, which can eventually cause inflammation. According to the Medanta Hospitals' official website, sugar is made of half glucose and half fructose. High fructose intake can weaken your gut. Instead, cut down on sugary foods and drinks to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

While packed with protein and nutrients, red meat contains saturated fats that can increase inflammation and insulin resistance. Research has shown that consuming red meat-including hamburgers, processed lunch meats, and hot dogs-can worsen PCOS symptoms and inflammation. You can opt for lean meat choices instead, but consult your doctor for advice.

Regularly drinking alcohol can mess with your hormone balance and make your PCOS symptoms worse. Alcohol not only affects your liver but can also lead to weight gain. Even occasional drinking can disrupt the estrogen-progesterone ratio and reduce fertility chances.