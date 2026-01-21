Trump Proposes 'Peace Board', Questions UN's Effectiveness

Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United Nations had failed to resolve conflicts that he claimed to have stopped, arguing the global body had not lived up to its potential.

Asked whether his proposed“peace Board” could replace the UN, Trump said the organization had been largely ineffective, adding that he never relied on it to settle wars.

Trump said the UN should have resolved conflicts he addressed himself, though he added the organization should continue its work despite its shortcomings.

He reiterated his pledge to end the Russia-Ukraine war, a promise he has yet to fulfill, while presenting his peace council as an alternative forum to stop wars and conflicts.

Under Trump's proposal, countries seeking to join the peace Board would be required to pay $1 billion, a condition he says would ensure commitment and resources.

The idea has drawn cautious reactions from US allies, with French President Emmanuel Macron signaling he is not willing to join any Gaza-focused council outside existing international frameworks.

Trump's foreign policy remarks come amid renewed controversies, including past comments about Greenland, which strained relations with Denmark and raised concerns among European partners.

Analysts say skepticism from key allies could limit the council's credibility, particularly if major powers decline to participate or question its legitimacy.

They add that while Trump's proposal reflects frustration with multilateral institutions, its success would depend on broad international backing that currently appears uncertain.

