An Interfaith Coalition Joins Together For Community Day To Bring Hope To South Central Los Angeles

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Leaders from a broad range of faiths collaborated for Community Day to uplift and support families in South Central Los Angeles.

Clergy and community leaders gathered at Power of Love Hope Ministries on January 17, 2026, for the annual Community Day celebration held in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event focused on empowering families, strengthening community ties, and bringing tangible hope to those in need.

Community Day is a 36-year-old tradition initiated by Bishop Edward Turner, senior leader and founder of the Power of Love Christian Fellowship, to honor Dr. King's legacy through service, compassion, and community outreach.

Recognizing the growing needs of the community, Bishop Turner expanded the initiative through collaboration with an interfaith council representing a diverse range of faiths, including Christianity, Islamism, Buddhism, Sikhism, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Church of Scientology.

Community Day opened with leaders from each participating faith addressing the audience and sharing messages centered on unity, compassion, and collective responsibility. These messages were followed by action, as families and residents were invited to a community resource fair. At the fair, faith groups distributed clothing, food, and information on social programs and services designed to help individuals and families improve their quality of life.

Also participating were volunteers from a variety of community groups, including the NAACP, which provided information on civil rights and educational programs; the LAX Police Department, which offered safety guidance; CERT, which shared tips on disaster preparedness; and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a program created by L. Ron Hubbard to help instill values back into society. Numerous other groups also participated, offering resources and information on health, education, and social services, ensuring families had access to a broad spectrum of support.

Bishop Turner's vision and dedication have been central to making this day a meaningful and unifying experience for the neighborhood. His tireless efforts in bringing together leaders from diverse faiths and fostering collaboration have strengthened the bonds within the South Central Los Angeles community, ensuring that the spirit of service and hope continues to flourish.

Through interfaith cooperation and shared commitment, Community Day continues to serve as a living expression of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of unity, service, and hope.

