MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canamera Comments on U.S. Proclamation to Strengthen Critical Minerals Supply Chains

January 21, 2026 6:00 AM EST | Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") welcomes President Trump's January 14, 2026, Proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act directing federal agencies to negotiate agreements aimed at securing domestic and allied supply chains for processed critical minerals and their derivative products, including rare earth elements.

The Proclamation, entitled "Adjusting Imports of Processed Critical Minerals and Their Derivative Products into the United States1," follows a Section 232 investigation that found the United States is 100 percent net-import reliant for 12 critical minerals and 50 percent or greater net-import reliant for a further 29 critical minerals. The investigation concluded that processed critical minerals and derivative products are being imported in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the United States.

Despite being the world's second-largest producer of mined rare earth oxides, the United States remains heavily import-reliant due to limited domestic processing capacity. This dynamic underscores the need for both new mine supply from allied jurisdictions and expanded processing infrastructure to reduce dependence on foreign sources.

"The Administration's emphasis on building secure, allied-nation supply chains for processed critical minerals underscores the strategic importance of exploring for and developing rare earth element projects in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions," stated Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera. "The U.S. government has already demonstrated its commitment to this objective through the Development Finance Corporation's investments in Brazilian rare earth projects, including up to US$465 million committed to Serra Verde2 and funding for Aclara Resources' Carina3 project-both in Goiás state. This further validates Canamera's strategy of focussing on rare earth exploration projects in the United States, Canada, and Brazil, including our Turvolândia and São Sepé projects in Brazil."

Implications for the Rare Earth Sector

The Proclamation signals a significant policy shift that may benefit rare earth exploration and development companies operating in allied nations. Key implications include:



Processing infrastructure investment: The finding that processing capacity is the critical chokepoint may drive increased government and private sector investment in North American separation and refining facilities. Defense industrial base considerations: The Proclamation identifies rare earth permanent magnets as vital to defense systems and critical infrastructure, potentially supporting long-term demand fundamentals for heavy rare earth elements.

Canamera's Rare Earth Portfolio

Canamera is building a diversified portfolio of rare earth element exploration projects in allied jurisdictions:



Brazilian Projects: Options on the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil, a jurisdiction with significant rare earth potential and growing ties to North American markets.

Iron Hills Project (Colorado, USA): A rare earth and critical mineral exploration project that is prospective for carbonatite-alkaline igneous systems where the Company owns a 100% royalty-free interest.

Schryburt Lake Project (Ontario, Canada): A carbonatite-hosted rare earth and niobium exploration project with four defined priority targets, where the Company holds an option to earn up to 90% interest. Garrow Project (Ontario, Canada): A rare earth and niobium exploration project where the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical and rare earth metals exploration company focused on building a diversified portfolio of district-scale projects across the Americas. In North America, the Company's portfolio includes the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario; the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado; the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario; the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming; and the Mantle project in British Columbia. In South America, Canamera is advancing the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, leveraging geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration opportunities. For more information, visit .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will," "plans," "expects," "could," "potential," "may," "believes," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential impact of U.S. trade policy on the rare earth sector; the potential for increased U.S. government or private sector investment in rare earth exploration and development; the potential for preferential conditions for rare earth projects in allied jurisdictions; the Company's ability to advance its mineral exploration projects; the Company's ability to exercise its options and conduct further exploration work; and the Company's exploration strategies generally.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. These risks include, but are not limited to: changes in U.S. or Canadian government policy; changes in commodity prices for rare earth elements; the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals; the Company's inability to exercise any of the options under its option agreements; uncertainties related to the interpretation of geophysical and geochemical data; the possibility that further exploration does not result in the delineation of any mineral resources; availability of financing for continued exploration; and general risks associated with mineral exploration.

Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

