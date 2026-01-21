Azerbaijan's Health Ministry Holds Meeting With Pfizer Regional Delegation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On January 21, 2026, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with a regional delegation from the international pharmaceutical company Pfizer, covering the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, alongside experts from relevant departments of the ministry.

Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation in healthcare, including pneumococcal disease prevention, expanding vaccination coverage among priority population groups, current epidemiological indicators and disease burden, and improving the quality of care for patients suffering from oncological diseases.

Minister Musayev emphasized that the prevention of infectious diseases and the effective treatment of socially significant illnesses remain priority areas for national healthcare systems. Pneumococcal infections are particularly important among children and the elderly, while oncological diseases continue to be a leading cause of death in the region. In this context, the parties highlighted the significance of expanding patient access to modern and innovative treatments to improve their quality of life.

The meeting concluded with discussions on issues of mutual interest and an exchange of views on future opportunities for collaboration.