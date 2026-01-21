Seventeen Buildings Damaged In Kryvyi Rih By Iskander-M Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Ukrinform.

"At night, the enemy launched another ballistic missile strike on a peaceful city with an Iskander-M missile. This is an area of urban development in the Metalurhiinyi district. This is already the 10th strike in the last three years. Only civilian objects were damaged, according to surveys conducted so far: 7 apartment buildings, 10 private houses, administrative buildings, a cultural institution, an educational institution, a sports facility, a business facility, garages, and cars. Thank God, there were no casualties. This is the most important thing," he said.

A headquarters for providing assistance to people has been set up on site, all necessary building materials have been delivered, and at 6 a.m., people began receiving help and oriented strand boards, slate, and other materials. Utility workers are helping to cover windows, primarily for people with reduced mobility and the elderly.

Twenty-seven financial aid applications have already been accepted, and 18 families have been provided with building materials.

According to Vilkul, the headquarters will continue to operate until 5 p.m. today and, if necessary, on other days as well. A mobile administrative service center is also operating to make it easier for people to complete paperwork if required.

He also recalled that during the night, rescuers freed a 58-year-old woman who was unable to leave her home damaged by the explosion.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out nearly 80 strikes on 31 settlements in 16 communities in the Sumy region between the morning of January 20 and the morning of January 21, injuring three people.

