Russian Attack Damages Energy Facility In Odesa Region

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DTEK Odesa Power Grids reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"On the morning of January 21, during shelling, the enemy severely damaged an energy facility of DTEK Odesa Power Grids. Several thousand customers were temporarily left without power," the statement said.

DTEK added that the damage is significant, and repair work will take a long time to restore the equipment to operational condition.

Read also: Four regions left without power after Russian attacks - Ukrenergo

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of January 20, an enemy attack in the Odesa region also caused significant damage to an energy facility.

