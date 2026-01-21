403
Egypt Announces Joining Gaza Peace Council
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Egypt announced Wednesday its acceptance of an invitation from US President Donald Trump to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to join the Gaza Peace Council, affirming it will complete the relevant legal and constitutional procedures.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration renewed Egypt's appreciation for the US president's leadership and commitment to ending the war in Gaza and promoting security, peace, and stability in the Middle East.
Egypt expressed support for the Peace Council's mandate within the second phase of the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.
The statement affirmed Egypt's continued coordination with the United States and partners to consolidate the ceasefire, ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid delivery, deploy an international stabilization force, empower Gaza's national administration committee, and launch early recovery projects ahead of reconstruction.
Egypt also stressed the importance of advancing a path toward a just and lasting peace that fulfills the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and statehood, supporting security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region. (end)
