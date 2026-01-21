Turkish, US Presidents Discuss Regional And International Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed, in a phone call, regional and international developments, in addition to bilateral relations.

According to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, President Erdogan affirmed that Turkiye is "closely" following developments in Syria, stressing that Syria's unity, solidarity and territorial integrity are of paramount importance to Turkiye.

The two leaders also discussed the fight against ISIS and the issue of ISIS members detained in Syrian prisons.

"A peaceful Syria, free from terrorism and developing in all aspects, would contribute to the stability of the region", President Erdogan said.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Erdogan said that efforts to establish peace in Gaza are continuing, and that Turkiye will continue to coordinate with the United States on this matter.

President Erdogan also thanked Trump for the invitation to participate in the Board of Peace for Gaza.