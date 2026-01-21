Ashghal Resumes Road And Infrastructural Works In Semaisma

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' resumes work on Package 4 of the remaining roads and infrastructure works in Semaisma area, as part of its efforts to enhance road services and improve the quality of life for residents across the country.

Eng. Waleed Al-Ghoul, the project engineer in the Drainage Networks Projects Department at Ashghal, explained that the project aims to meet the needs of the growing population in Semaisma by providing services to around 554 residential plots for citizens.

He explained that the area will witness improved traffic flow, enhanced connectivity to public facilities, and improved road safety for residents and visitors upon completion of all project works.

Regarding the works to be implemented within the project, Eng. Waleed Al-Ghoul explained that they include the construction of 26 km of roads, the installation of 95 lightning poles, and the provision of 444 parking spaces. Works also include 4.8km TSE network, 22 km of stormwater drainage networks, and 27km sewage networks.

Currently, the extension of works on rainwater, drainage pipes and surface water lines are being carried out, in addition to extending the pipelines of the treated wastewater networks.