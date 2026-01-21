King Of Bahrain Receives Credentials Of Qatari Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama, Bahrain: King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain has received the credentials of HE Nasser bin Abdullah Al Nassr as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Ambassador conveyed the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty, and the government and people of Bahrain enduring progress and prosperity.

For his part, HM King of the Kingdom of Bahrain entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continuous progress and growth