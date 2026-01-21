Rocket Fluid Dynamics Research Report 2026: $4.45 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rocket Fluid Dynamics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The rocket fluid dynamics market is experiencing rapid growth, with its size projected to expand significantly from $2.72 billion in 2025 to $3.01 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This impressive expansion is driven by advancements in computational fluid dynamics, increased government and defense propulsion programs, and the development of high-performance injectors and turbopumps.

Looking towards the future, the market is expected to reach $4.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. Factors such as the rise in commercial launch activity, advancements in multi-physics simulation tools, and the expansion of reusable rocket platforms are propelling the demand for advanced fluid dynamics analysis. Key trends include high-fidelity multiphysics simulation, hypersonic propulsion optimization, and innovations in cryogenic fuel handling and testing scale-ups.

The increase in satellite launch activities significantly contributes to market growth. These activities reflect the rising demand for global connectivity and high-speed internet, necessitating robust satellite infrastructure. According to the Satellite Industry Association, the commercial satellite sector witnessed a record-breaking year in 2023, with 2,781 satellites launched-a 20% rise from 2022. The number of operational satellites reached 9,691 by the year's end, indicating substantial market movement.

Leading companies are focusing on developing innovative technologies like computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software for optimizing propulsion systems. Notable advancements include ISRO's PraVaHa, an in-house CFD software supporting human-rated launch systems, and nTop's acquisition of Cloudfluid, enhancing high-performance CFD capabilities in aerospace and additive manufacturing design.

Prominent players in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing.

However, the market faces challenges due to fluctuating trade relations and tariffs. Tariffs on imported components and materials have raised input costs, particularly affecting hardware-heavy segments. Companies are responding by localizing supply, qualifying alternative suppliers, and investing in domestic testing infrastructure.

The rocket fluid dynamics market report offers extensive insights into market statistics, trends, opportunities, and comprehensive analysis of current and future scenarios. The primary components covered include software, hardware, and services crucial for enhancing rocket performance and efficiency.

The report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, and provides data on the major companies and end-users in the industry.

Markets Covered: Software, Hardware, Services.

Applications: Aerospace, Defense, R&D, Commercial Space.

End-Users: Government Agencies, Private Companies, Research Institutions. Companies Mentioned: Leaders such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX among others.

