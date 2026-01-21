Supermarket Barcode Locker Market Size To Grow USD 2.48 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Supermarket Barcode Locker Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.37 billion in 2025 to reach USD 0.66 billion by 2035 due to the rising demand for convenience and speed, which further effects a reduction in order pickup time by up to 40% and improves order accuracy above 99%. Austin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supermarket Barcode Locker Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Supermarket Barcode Locker Market size was valued at USD 1.21 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% over 2026–2035.” Growing Demand for Contactless Grocery Fulfillment Augment Market Expansion Globally The market for supermarket barcode lockers is mostly driven by the growing need for contactless grocery fulfillment. In order to handle large numbers of online grocery orders while preserving in-store productivity, supermarkets are depending more and more on automated solutions. Barcode locker systems are becoming widely used in retail establishments as a result of the growing use of click-and-collect. Barcode lockers provide self-service order pickup around-the-clock, which lessens employee workload, eases in-store traffic, and speeds up fulfillment. Adoption is being accelerated by ongoing improvements in locker security, IoT-enabled monitoring, and barcode scanning accuracy. Market Size and Growth Projection:

Smart Barcode Lockers segment dominated with a 39% Revenue Share in 2025 In 2025, North America commands an estimated 43% Share



By Product Type (Standard Barcode Lockers, Smart Barcode Lockers, Temperature‐Controlled Barcode Lockers, Automated Pickup Barcode Lockers)
. By Locker Size (Small Capacity Lockers, Medium Capacity Lockers, Large Capacity Lockers, Custom Size Lockers)
. By Application (Order Pickup & Click‐and‐Collect, Self‐Checkout Support, Parcel Storage & Returns, In‐Store E‐Commerce Fulfillment)
. By End-Use (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Retail Chains)

. By Locker Size (Small Capacity Lockers, Medium Capacity Lockers, Large Capacity Lockers, Custom Size Lockers)

. By Application (Order Pickup & Click‐and‐Collect, Self‐Checkout Support, Parcel Storage & Returns, In‐Store E‐Commerce Fulfillment)

. By End-Use (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Retail Chains)





High Initial Installation Costs and Store Space Constraints May Impede Market Expansion Globally

Faster adoption of barcode locker systems is being hindered by expensive upfront installation costs and restricted in-store space, despite their significant growth potential. Implementation among small and mid-sized supermarkets was delayed due to this cause, capital investment difficulties, and layout constraints. Although barcode lockers increase productivity over time, upfront costs for hardware, software integration, and shop remodeling continue to be obstacles. Additionally, locker scalability is limited in older retail sites due to space limits. Widespread adoption is slowed by certain retailers' continued reliance on manual pickup counters in the absence of adaptable layouts and cost-effective modular solutions.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

The Smart Barcode Lockers segment dominated the market with a 39% revenue share in 2025 due to rising adoption of automated, self-service pickup systems in supermarkets. The Temperature-Controlled Barcode Lockers segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 10.53% during 2026–2035, driven by increasing demand for fresh, frozen, and perishable grocery fulfillment.

By Locker Size

Medium Capacity Lockers accounted for the largest revenue share of 38% in 2025, supported by their balanced storage capacity and space efficiency. Custom Size Lockers are growing at the fastest CAGR of 9.89% during 2026–2035, driven by diverse store layouts and varying order sizes.

By Application

Order Pickup & Click-and-Collect held the largest revenue share of 37% in 2025, driven by rising consumer preference for fast and contactless grocery collection. In-Store E-Commerce Fulfillment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 8.27% during 2026–2035, fueled by supermarkets transforming stores into micro-fulfillment centers.

By End-User

Based on the End User, Supermarkets dominated the market with a 42% revenue share in 2025, driven by high foot traffic and growing omnichannel adoption. Grocery Retail Chains are growing at the fastest CAGR of 8.62%, supported by large-scale expansion and standardized automation strategies.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America commands an estimated 43% share of the Supermarket Barcode Locker Market, driven by advanced retail automation, high grocery e-commerce penetration, and widespread adoption of click-and-collect services.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with an estimated CAGR of 9.33% during 2026–2035, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding supermarket networks, and increasing online grocery adoption.

Recent Developments:



In 2025, Penco expanded its modular locker portfolio with enhanced compatibility for barcode scanning systems, targeting supermarkets adopting click-and-collect fulfillment models. In 2025, Salsbury Industries enhanced its smart locker systems with improved barcode access control features to support faster and more secure supermarket order pickups.

Exclusive Sections of the Supermarket Barcode Locker Market Report (The USPs):



DEPLOYMENT DENSITY & INFRASTRUCTURE UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you assess locker units installed per outlet, floor space efficiency, and shared versus exclusive deployment strategies across supermarket chains.

CONSUMER USAGE & TRANSACTION PERFORMANCE INDICATORS – helps you evaluate daily transaction volumes, pickup success rates without staff intervention, and locker occupancy during peak shopping hours.

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & LABOR OPTIMIZATION INDEX – helps you quantify reductions in checkout congestion, order retrieval time, and labor costs achieved through automated barcode locker systems.

TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE & SYSTEM RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you measure barcode scanning accuracy, system uptime, failure rates, and integration with POS and inventory management platforms.

SUSTAINABILITY & ENERGY CONSUMPTION METRICS – helps you track packaging waste reduction, energy usage per locker unit, and environmental efficiency of consolidated delivery models. COST SAVINGS & ECONOMIC VALUE ANALYSIS – helps you compare per-order costs versus staffed pickup counters to assess return on investment and long-term cost optimization.

