Cerrado Gold Announces Q4 And Year-End 2025 Production Results At Its Minera Don Nicolas Mine In Argentina
|Key Operating Information
|2024
|Jan to
|2025
|2025
|Operating Data
|Unit
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
| Dec,
2024
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
| Jan to
Dec
|Heap Leach Operations
|Ore Mined
|ktonnes
|144
|207
|365
|563
|1,280
|659
|550
|759
|816
|2,784
|Waste Mined
|ktonnes
|519
|708
|885
|1,103
|3,215
|1,024
|998
|1,001
|1,131
|4,155
|Total Mined
|ktonnes
|663
|915
|1,250
|1,666
|4,494
|1,683
|1,549
|1,760
|1,947
|6,939
|Strip ratio
|waste/ore
|3.60
|3.42
|2.43
|1.96
|2.51
|1.56
|1.81
|1.32
|1.39
|1.49
|Mining rate
|tpd
|7,369
|10,058
|13,583
|18,112
|12,313
|18,699
|17,207
|19,133
|21,166
|19,063
|Ore PAD Feed
|Ktonnes
|231
|285
|434
|588
|1,538
|693
|724
|793
|863
|3,073
|Head Grade Au
|g/t
|0.59
|0.85
|0.75
|0.73
|0.73
|0.80
|0.86
|0.81
|0.79
|0.81
|Head Grade Ag
|g/t
|9.82
|12.39
|10.04
|9.96
|10.41
|15.95
|12.13
|11.68
|13.59
|13.29
|Recovery Au
|%
|25%
|29%
|31%
|41%
|34%
|39%
|37%
|47%
|32%
|39%
|Recovery Ag
|%
|3%
|9%
|9%
|15%
|10%
|8%
|15%
|24%
|16%
|16%
|PAD Throughput
|tpd
|2,565
|3,134
|4,715
|6,394
|4,214
|7,700
|7,953
|8,621
|9,380
|7,700
|Gold ounces produced
|oz
|1,103
|2,290
|3,253
|5,631
|12,277
|6,897
|7,442
|9,605
|6,982
|30,926
|Silver equivalent ounces produced
|oz
|29
|130
|150
|325
|633
|331
|422
|824
|856
|2,432
|Gold Geo Produced
|oz
|1,132
|2,420
|3,403
|5,956
|12,911
|7,228
|7,864
|10,429
|7,838
|33,358
|High Grade CIL Operations
|Ore Mined
|ktonnes
|85
|58
|43
|31
|218
|11
|-
|7,741
|28,082
|35,835
|Waste Mined
|ktonnes
|2,099
|1,083
|1,235
|610
|5,027
|60
|-
|-
|-
|60
|Total Mined
|ktonnes
|2,184
|1,142
|1,278
|641
|5,245
|71
|-
|7,741
|28,082
|35,894
|Ore Milled
|Ktonnes
|90
|66
|99
|93
|348
|92
|97
|93
|93
|374
|Head Grade Au
|g/t
|3.65
|7.08
|4.58
|1.48
|3.99
|1.51
|1.18
|1.31
|2.15
|1.53
|Head Grade Ag
|g/t
|10.21
|12.86
|7.86
|8.13
|9.49
|6.44
|9.71
|7.98
|16.66
|10.21
|Recovery Au
|%
|88%
|91%
|92%
|90%
|90%
|92%
|84%
|86%
|86%
|87%
|Recovery Ag
|%
|56%
|54%
|63%
|64%
|59%
|54%
|62%
|55%
|52%
|55%
|Mill Throughput
|tpd
|1,001
|725
|1,072
|1,010
|952
|1,017
|1,076
|1,006
|1,009
|1,027
|Gold ounces produced
|oz
|9,879
|13,648
|13,022
|4,312
|40,861
|3,821
|3,378
|3,253
|5,626
|16,078
|Silver equivalent ounces produced
|oz
|193
|187
|179
|163
|722
|115
|195
|150
|342
|802
|Gold Geo Produced
|oz
|10,072
|13,835
|13,201
|4,475
|41,583
|3,936
|3,573
|3,403
|5,968
|16,880
|Consolidated Gold Produciton
|Gold Geo Produced
|oz
|11,204
|16,255
|16,604
|10,431
|54,494
|11,163
|11,437
|13,832
|13,806
|50,238
|Gold Geo Sold
|oz
|10,331
|15,775
|15,844
|10,108
|52,058
|11,468
|10,866
|12,897
|13,752
|48,983
|Average realized price per gold ounce sold
|$/oz
|1,970
|2,199
|2,329
|2,371
|2,226
|2,520
|2,684
|3,182
|3,464
|2,983
| – High grade CIL, Ore milled – Ore mined = low grade feed from stockpile
| Quarter 3 and Quarter 4 2025, ore mined from underground
IR Services Agreement with Valpal Investment and Research
The Company also announces that it has retained Valpal Investment & Research. ("Valpal") to provide research and investor outreach in accordance with TSXV policies and applicable securities law.
Valpal will conduct, produce, and distribute in-depth management interviews following company news and key events with a focus on the Nordic regions. Valpal will also assist in setting up marketing meetings. In consideration of the services provided by Valpal, the Company will pay Valpal an annual fee of US$14,000. No bonus fees or stock options will be paid to the consultant. Valpal is arm's length to the Company.
Review of Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Croal, P.Eng., Chief Technical Officer for Cerrado Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Cerrado
Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.
In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.
In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the development and exploration of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant development and exploration opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.
In Canada, Cerrado is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier high-purity, high-grade, Direct Reduced Iron project, located on the traditional Cree territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay in the municipality of Chibougamau. The Mont Sorcier project has the potential to produce a premium iron concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.
For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: .
Mark Brennan
CEO and Chairman
Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
...
Disclaimer
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect",“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado, production forecasts for 20256,estimated operating and capital costs, the potential for additional crushing capacity and production potential of MDN's underground mining operations, the exploration and development plans and expectations at MDN, the potential to produce iron concentrate grading in excess of 67% at Mont Sorcier and the potential results of the project's feasibility study and the anticipated timing to complete and potential of the optimized feasibility study for the Lagoa Salgada Project. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment