Meat Market 2026-2030: Insights Into Growth Trends And Recent Developments

The global meat market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by several factors such as rising protein consumption and expanding livestock farming. Looking ahead, this sector shows promising potential for continued expansion, influenced by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements. Let's explore the market's current size, growth drivers, regional shares, and key trends shaping its future.

Strong Expansion and Future Outlook for the Meat Market

The meat market has shown impressive growth, increasing from $1217.95 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $1306.07 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The expansion during the historical period was fueled by higher global protein consumption, growth in livestock farming, increasing urban demand for meat, the early establishment of frozen and chilled meat supply chains, and better retail availability of meat products.

Looking further ahead, the market is projected to reach $1720.11 billion by 2030, maintaining a solid CAGR of 7.1%. This future growth will be supported by rising demand for convenient meat options, a stronger focus on sustainable production methods, growth in international meat trade, more investment in processing technologies, and greater consumer interest in nutrient-rich protein sources. Key trends forecasted include growing appetite for high-quality proteins, increasing preference for premium and specialty cuts, expansion of processed and ready-to-eat products, improvements in cold chain logistics, and a shift towards ethical and transparent sourcing practices.

Understanding What Meat Constitutes and Its Nutritional Value

Meat consists of the edible flesh of animals, prepared and consumed by humans. It plays a vital role in nutrition by providing high-quality proteins along with essential nutrients such as iron and B vitamins. This makes meat an important dietary component for many populations worldwide.

Increasing Consumption Patterns Propel Meat Market Growth

The rising consumption of meat is a primary factor driving market growth. Meat includes the flesh and other edible parts of animals like cattle, pigs, and sheep, encompassing muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Globally, meat intake is climbing due to its rich protein content and important vitamins and minerals, including selenium, niacin, and vitamin B12. For instance, reports published in December 2023 by Sentient Media, a US-based non-profit organization, reveal that the average American consumes 224.6 pounds of meat annually, covering beef, pork, broilers, and turkey. This figure is expected to increase, further boosting demand and supporting the meat market's expansion.

Asia-Pacific Leads as the Largest Market Region for Meat

In 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated the meat market, holding the largest regional share globally. The meat market report also covers other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

