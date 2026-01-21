AGTF Rajasthan Arrests Notorious '007 Gang' Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 21 (IANS) In its second major operation in quick succession, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan has arrested Raju Ram alias Raju Pilwa, the principal leader of the notorious '007 gang' operating in Jodhpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

A hardcore criminal and history-sheeter of Lohawat police station, Pilwa was carrying a Rs 25,000 reward and had been absconding for a long time. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough against organized crime in western Rajasthan.

According to police, Pilwa has 48 serious criminal cases registered against him, including attempted murder, firing incidents, illegal arms possession, and drug trafficking.

ADG Dinesh M.N. said the operation was launched after precise intelligence was received from AGTF Constable Sunil. A special team was constituted under the supervision of SP Gyanchand Yadav and ASP Narottam Lal Verma, and led by DSP Phoolchand Tailor and ASI Rakesh Jakhar.

On Tuesday, Pilwa was waiting for his associates at Shatabdi Circle in Jodhpur, reportedly planning a visit to the Sanwariya Seth temple. Believing he could evade law enforcement by blending in with religious devotees, the gangster lowered his guard.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the AGTF team laid a trap and arrested him before he could react. Police said Pilwa is currently the principal leader of the 007 gang, originally formed by Rajuram alias Raju Manju. He continued to operate organised criminal activities through his network even while absconding.

The reward was announced following a case registered on October 11, 2025, at Lohawat police station on the complaint of Shravan Kumar Bishnoi of Fatehsagar village. The complainant alleged that Pilwa and his associates chased him in multiple vehicles, opened fire with intent to kill, injured him, and later set his vehicle ablaze.

Pilwa is also a key accused in the firing on Dechu police station and the Hanuman Sai murder case, after which communal tension and arson incidents were reported in Samrau village.

Police officials termed the arrest a severe blow to the 007 gang, underlining AGTF's zero-tolerance policy against organised crime.

The accused has been handed over to the Lohawat police for further investigation and interrogation. Officials commended the role of DSP Phoolchand Tailor, ASI Rakesh Jakhar, Constables Maganaram and Sumer Singh, and particularly Constable Sunil, whose intelligence inputs proved decisive.