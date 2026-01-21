SC Directs Delhi, NCR Governments To Submit Action Plans On CAQM's Recommendations On Air Pollution

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government, municipal bodies, and governments of the NCR states to submit concrete action-taken plans on the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) long-term recommendations to tackle the persistent air pollution crisis in the national Capital and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR).

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Appearing for the CAQM, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati apprised the top court that the Commission's expert committee has proposed 15 long-term measures, identifying the vehicular sector as the primary contributor to air pollution in the region.

These include phased removal of highly polluting vehicles from Delhi-NCR through scrapping or relocation, strict enforcement of the upgraded Pollution Under Control regime (PUC 2.0), expansion of Metro and rail transport, development of additional Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors, revision of the Electric Vehicle policy, and higher incentives for scrapping old vehicles.

ASG Bhati submitted that the CAQM has also identified the concerned agencies responsible for implementing each of these measures and has suggested the use of Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) funds to ensure smooth execution.

Taking note of the submissions, the CJI Kant-led Bench made it clear that the Supreme Court would not entertain objections to the CAQM's recommendations.

“There can be no doubt that these long-term measures are required to be given effect without delay. We are not inclined to hear any objections with respect to these measures,” the apex court observed, calling upon all stakeholders to submit their respective action plans along with timelines for compliance.

Senior advocate and amicus curiae Aparajita Singh also urged the CJI Kant-led Bench to fix concrete timelines for implementation, adding that further delays would worsen the pollution scenario.

In its order, the Supreme Court also noted CAQM's additional deliberations on traffic congestion at Delhi's border entry points and the need for timely adoption of advanced technologies.

It directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other agencies concerned to explain why the recommendations should not be implemented expeditiously.

“We do not need objections. All that the concerned agencies, particularly the MCD and agencies of neighbouring states, are required to do is to submit the action plan and the timeline within which they shall comply,” the Bench said.

It also requested the amicus curiae to suggest any additional long-term measures that may be required to address the air pollution crisis, clarifying that the CAQM would examine and incorporate them if deemed necessary.

The matter has been posted for further hearing after four weeks.