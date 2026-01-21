Kozhikode Suicide Case: Bus Harassment Complainant Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode, Jan 21 (IANS) The woman who shared a video accusing a man of sexual harassment on a bus -- which allegedly led him to commit suicide -- was arrested by police in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Shimjitha Mustafa was taken into custody from a relative's home at Badagara after a case was registered against her for abetment to suicide.

Her arrest came even as she approached the Kozhikode district court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the suicide of U. Deepak, 42, who was found dead in his bedroom, days after her video accusing him of sexual harassment on a private bus went viral on social media.

Shimjitha had posted the video online without filing a formal complaint with the police, a factor that has now come under scrutiny as part of the investigation.

Following complaints lodged by Deepak's parents, the Medical College police registered a case against Shimjitha.

Police said she went into hiding after non-bailable sections were invoked. Her mobile phone had been switched off since then.

Subsequently, the police issued a lookout notice to prevent her from leaving the country, after investigators suspected that she had left Kerala and crossed into Mangaluru.

As Shimjitha had earlier lived abroad, investigators said the possibility of her attempting to flee the country could not be ruled out, prompting the issuance of the lookout notice. Meanwhile, investigators have examined CCTV footage from the private Al Ameen bus in which the alleged incident occurred.

Footage from a camera near the driver's cabin shows Deepak boarding the bus at around 12.45 pm, carrying a bag and appearing normal.

It has also emerged that Shimjitha boarded the bus roughly a minute before Deepak.

No evidence of an altercation or disturbance was found in the visuals.

Statements have been recorded from the driver, conductor and other bus staff, all of whom denied that any complaint or unusual incident took place during the journey.

The conductor stated that Shimjitha did not raise any allegation or seek help while on the bus.

Police also recorded statements from the bus employees named in the video.

Deepak's parents told the police that the circulation of the video caused severe mental distress to their son and subjected him to public humiliation over what they claim was a false allegation.

A men's association has also approached the High Court seeking a CBI or Crime Branch probe into the suicide.

Police said statements from additional passengers will be recorded, and Shimjitha's digital devices will be subjected to forensic examination.

Further legal action will be based on the evidence gathered.