$74.46 Bn Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market Forecast To 2033: Rising Demand For Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceuticals, Stringent Drug Storage And Transportation Regulations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$30.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$74.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
- Market Lineage Outlook Parent Market Outlook Related/Ancillary Market Outlook Market Trends and Outlook Market Dynamics Market Driver Analysis Market Restraint Analysis Technological Landscape Pricing Model Analysis Industry Analysis Tools Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTEL Analysis COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Companies Featured
- Cardinal Health DHL Group Agility SF Express Kinesis Medical B.V. United Parcel Service of America, Inc. Barrett Distribution Cencora DB Schenker FedEx KUEHNE + NAGEL Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. Freight Logistics Solutions
Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market Report Segmentation
Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Transportation Warehousing & Storage Packaging Solutions Monitoring & Visibility Solutions Inventory Management Others
Temperature Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Frozen Ultra-frozen/Deep-Frozen Cryogenic
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment