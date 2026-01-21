Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Mobile and On-demand Dental Clinics Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive report provides country-level forecasts and the latest industry trend analyses from 2021 to 2033. Segmentation is structured by delivery modality, service, and region.



The U.S. mobile and on-demand dental clinics market is anticipated to significantly grow, reaching USD 1.99 billion by 2033 from an estimated USD 0.98 billion in 2024. This increase, at a promising CAGR of 8.06% from 2025 to 2033, is spurred by the mounting need for accessible dental care in underserved areas. Rural and low-income urban regions, where conventional dental facilities are less common, are driving this uptick in demand.

Coupled with the necessity for cost-effective and approachable primary care options, the rapid integration of telemedicine has fueled the expansion of mobile healthcare units. The sector is also bolstered by strong governmental support and financial initiatives aimed at amplifying mobile dental services.

Key Attributes:

