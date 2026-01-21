Night Vision Devices Market Trends And Investment Opportunities 2026-2031: Revenues Set To Reach USD 14.44 Billion By 2031 Amid Rising Defense Budgets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Night Vision Devices - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Night Vision Devices Market is poised for substantial growth, projected to increase from USD 10.07 billion in 2026 to USD 14.44 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.45% during this period. This upsurge is driven by enhanced defense modernization budgets, mandatory thermal camera installations in vehicles, and ongoing advancements in miniaturization technology. The market also witnesses heightened civilian demand as wildlife conservation and public safety initiatives adopt these devices.

Rising Defense Modernization Budgets

The focus on integrating night-vision capabilities into baseline infantry kits is gaining traction, especially within NATO regions. This integration facilitates steady procurement and enhances the revenue profile for suppliers as military operations incorporate networked sensor technologies. Law enforcement agencies are similarly adopting these military-grade optics for various missions, bolstering predictable multiyear contract pipelines.

Automotive Thermal Cameras Mandated by FMVSS-127

FMVSS-127 requirements present a significant opportunity, mandating thermal imaging where standard cameras fall short. Products like Teledyne FLIR's fleet sensors meet these needs, creating immediate demand and lowering per-unit costs market-wide. As automotive and defense sectors intersect, manufacturers benefit from scale economies that reduce lifecycle costs and improve spare parts availability.

Challenges

High lifecycle costs remain a barrier, with expenses stretching from calibration to replacement. Repair bills, often ranging from USD 500-2,000 per unit, pose financial challenges particularly outside defense sectors. Vendors are responding with modular designs and enhanced service agreements to mitigate adoption delays.

Market Segmentation and Growth

By 2025, cameras accounted for 33.56% of market share due to their widespread use in military vehicles and commercial fleets. Goggles are also witnessing favorable growth (8.02% CAGR) due to rising demand for hands-free optics in tactical environments. Other devices, such as binoculars and rifle scopes, find niche applications, particularly in marine and precision-shooting sectors.

Geographical Insights

North America leads the market with a 31.08% revenue share in 2025, driven by defense projects and automotive safety mandates. Asia-Pacific experiences the highest CAGR at 8.78%, supported by regional security initiatives and competitive pricing from Chinese manufacturers. Europe maintains consistent uptake through NATO standardization efforts, while emerging markets reflect diverse drivers from security to resource revenues.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the market include Teledyne FLIR LLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems PLC, and Thales Group, among others.

