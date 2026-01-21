Optical Modulators Market Analysis Report 2026-2031: Emerging Economies Drive Strong Growth With Accelerated 5G And FTTH Rollout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is set for growth driven by bandwidth demands from advanced optics, data centers, and quantum networks. Integrated chips and phase-stable, low-voltage designs are pivotal as emerging economies expand 5G and FTTH infrastructure.

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Modulators - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global optical modulators market is poised for significant growth, expanding from USD 6.67 billion in 2025 to USD 17.45 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate of 17.41% from 2026 to 2031.

Driven by rising demand for faster data transmission facilitated by 800 G and 1.6 T optics, hyperscale data-center expansions, and early-stage quantum-computing networks, the market is seeing increased focus on developing phase-stable, low-drive-voltage modulators for thermal efficiency in co-packaged optics.

Advancements in thin-film lithium niobate and silicon photonics are reshaping cost structures, while integrated modulators are becoming mainstream, supported by demand for 100 Gbaud and above optical engines in switch ASIC developments. Emerging economies are bolstering their 5G and fiber-to-the-home infrastructure, enhancing deployment of modulators in the 50-100 Gbps range.

Market Trends and Developments



Infrastructure Investments: Increased investments in optical-fiber communication have driven a surge in 800 G transceiver shipments, indicating cloud service providers' commitment to optimizing cost-per-bit metrics.

5G and FTTH Deployment: Nations like India showed dramatic increases in fiber deployments with the 5G rollout, underpinned by supportive policies. This surge indicates increased demand for modulators apt for high-volume production. Technological Challenges: Pushing symbol rates beyond 100 Gbaud faces challenges like thermal management and packaging complexities, with advanced materials being explored to address these issues.

Segment Analysis

Phase modulators dominated the market with a 37.65% share in 2025 due to their essential role in coherent detection. However, integrated modulator chips are anticipated to grow at an 18.05% CAGR, driven by their role in reducing power and latency within co-packaged optics. Silicon photonics is set to accelerate at an 18.25% CAGR, capitalizing on CMOS fabs' capacity for high-volume production, while lithium niobate maintains a strong foothold due to its superior properties.

Geographical Insights

Asia-Pacific, with 38.35% market share in 2025, is propelled by China's transceiver ecosystem and India's rapid infrastructure expansion. North America continues to demand innovative solutions, particularly from hyperscale operators and defense sectors. Europe's steady network upgrades and the diversification into automotive and industrial applications are also noteworthy contributors to market dynamics.

The report includes comprehensive insights into market drivers and restraints, alongside a thorough analysis of segments by product type, material platform, data-rate class, application, and geography. Detailed forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD), offering a robust outlook on the market's journey forward.

Featured Companies



Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd.

Thorlabs Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Lightwave Logic Inc.

Gooch and Housego PLC

APE Angewandte Physik and Elektronik GmbH

AA Opto-Electronic SAS

Conoptics Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

AMS Technologies AG

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations USA Inc.

iXblue Photonics (Exail)

Ciena Corporation

Civicom Photonics

HyperLight Corp.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

ThinkPhotonics Ltd.

Optilab LLC Mellanox Technologies (NVIDIA Photonics)

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Material Platform

5.3 By Data-Rate Class

5.4 By Application

5.5 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900